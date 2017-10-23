Kobe Steel Ltd (5406.T)

Edition:
About

Kobe Steel, Ltd. is a steel manufacturer. The Iron and Steel segment manufactures and sells steel bars, stainless-steel products and titanium products. The Welding segment offers welding materials, welding robots, and conducts welding-related consulting business. The Aluminum and Copper segment offers rolled aluminum products,... (more)

Kobe Steel plant that supplied plane components being checked

TOKYO Japanese authorities are conducting safety checks at a Kobe Steel Ltd aluminium plant that supplied components for a domestically built aircraft and seeking to inspect other plants owned by the embattled company.

7:45am BST

Japan's Kobe Steel considering withdrawing its full year earnings forecast: Kyodo

TOKYO Kobe Steel Ltd is considering withdrawing its earnings forecast for this fiscal year as it struggles to quantify the impact of its data falsification scandal, Kyodo reported on Monday.

23 Oct 2017

As scandal widens, Japan's Kobe Steel faces key debt test

HONG KONG As Kobe Steel Ltd becomes increasingly embroiled in a data falsification scandal, concerns are growing about its outstanding liabilities despite the Japanese company's sizable cash reserves.

23 Oct 2017

Japan's Kobe Steel says violated statutory standards, losing customers

TOKYO Kobe Steel Ltd sank deeper into crisis on Friday as the embattled company said it had lost some customers to competitors because of widespread data falsification that had extended to its mainstream steel sheet business. | Video

20 Oct 2017
