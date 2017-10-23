Kobe Steel Ltd (5406.T)

Kobe Steel plant that supplied plane components being checked TOKYO Japanese authorities are conducting safety checks at a Kobe Steel Ltd aluminium plant that supplied components for a domestically built aircraft and seeking to inspect other plants owned by the embattled company.

UPDATE 2-Kobe Steel plant that supplied plane components being checked * Industry ministry seeking checks on industrial standards (Adds industry minister seeking checks, updates shares)

Japan's Kobe Steel considering withdrawing its full year earnings forecast: Kyodo TOKYO Kobe Steel Ltd is considering withdrawing its earnings forecast for this fiscal year as it struggles to quantify the impact of its data falsification scandal, Kyodo reported on Monday.

As scandal widens, Japan's Kobe Steel faces key debt test HONG KONG As Kobe Steel Ltd becomes increasingly embroiled in a data falsification scandal, concerns are growing about its outstanding liabilities despite the Japanese company's sizable cash reserves.

As scandal widens, Japan's Kobe Steel faces key debt test * Kobe has $3.3 bln in cash, securities investments unused credit

Japan's Kobe Steel considering withdrawing its full year earnings forecast - Kyodo TOKYO, Oct 23 Kobe Steel Ltd is considering withdrawing its earnings forecast for this fiscal year as it struggles to quantify the impact of its data falsification scandal, Kyodo reported on Monday.