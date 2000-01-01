Nisshin Steel Co Ltd (5413.T)
5413.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
1,613JPY
7:00am BST
1,613JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥29 (+1.83%)
¥29 (+1.83%)
Prev Close
¥1,584
¥1,584
Open
¥1,591
¥1,591
Day's High
¥1,615
¥1,615
Day's Low
¥1,582
¥1,582
Volume
600,900
600,900
Avg. Vol
605,507
605,507
52-wk High
¥1,660
¥1,660
52-wk Low
¥1,155
¥1,155
About
Nisshin Steel Co., Ltd., formerly Nisshin Steel Holdings Co., Ltd., is a holding company. The Company operates businesses through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is mainly engaged in the manufacture, processing and sale of steel and iron products, stainless steel products, surface treatment products and steel pipes. Nippon Metal... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.91
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥163,997.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|109.84
|Dividend:
|15.00
|Yield (%):
|0.33
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|40.49
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|1.50
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|1.99
|14.09