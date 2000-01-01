Nippon Light Metal Holdings Co Ltd (5703.T)
5703.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
344JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥1 (+0.29%)
Prev Close
¥343
Open
¥341
Day's High
¥346
Day's Low
¥339
Volume
3,903,300
Avg. Vol
4,200,075
52-wk High
¥353
52-wk Low
¥223
About
Nippon Light Metal Holdings Company, Ltd. is a Japan-based holding company. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries and other affiliated companies, the Company is mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of aluminum products. The Company operates in four business divisions. The Aluminum, Chemicals and Metals division offers... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.98
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥208,299.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|619.94
|Dividend:
|4.00
|Yield (%):
|2.38
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|28.50
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|2.28
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|2.95
|14.09