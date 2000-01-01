Toho Zinc Co Ltd (5707.T)
5707.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
5,210JPY
7:00am BST
5,210JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥70 (+1.36%)
¥70 (+1.36%)
Prev Close
¥5,140
¥5,140
Open
¥5,140
¥5,140
Day's High
¥5,240
¥5,240
Day's Low
¥5,100
¥5,100
Volume
174,600
174,600
Avg. Vol
308,701
308,701
52-wk High
¥6,450
¥6,450
52-wk Low
¥3,480
¥3,480
About
Toho Zinc Co., Ltd. is mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of non-ferrous metal products and electronic components. The Company operates in five business segments. The Refining segment manufactures and sells zinc, lead, silver and other non-ferrous products. The Resources segment explores, develops, produces and sells... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.01
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥72,003.26
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|13.59
|Dividend:
|100.00
|Yield (%):
|1.89
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|3,559.40
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|0.22
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|0.34
|14.09