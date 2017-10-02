Mitsubishi Materials Corp (5711.T)
5711.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
4,200JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥30 (+0.72%)
¥30 (+0.72%)
Prev Close
¥4,170
Open
¥4,190
Day's High
¥4,220
Day's Low
¥4,160
Volume
700,600
Avg. Vol
718,209
52-wk High
¥4,220
52-wk Low
¥2,757
About
MITSUBISHI MATERIALS CORPORATION is mainly engaged in the specialty metal business. The Cement segment manufactures and sells cement, cement secondary products and ready-mixed concrete. The Copper segment smelts and sells gold, silver, copper, and manufactures and sells copper products. The Processing segment is engaged in the... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.15
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥518,068.81
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|131.49
|Dividend:
|50.00
|Yield (%):
|1.52
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|20.33
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.62
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|9.36
|14.09
UPDATE 1-Japan's Mitsubishi Materials expects H2 copper output to rise 14 pct y/y
* Copper output to rise due to higher capacity at Onahama * Conducting 21 days of maintenance at Onahama from Oct. 21 * Gold output to rise due to higher slime supply from Indonesia (Adds comment, detail) TOKYO, Oct 2 Japan's Mitsubishi Materials Corp said on Monday it plans to produce 181,830 tonnes of refined copper during October-March, up 14 percent from the same period last year as it boosts its smelting capacity. Japan's third-biggest copper smelter expec