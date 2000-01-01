Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd (5802.T)
5802.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
1,904JPY
7:00am BST
1,904JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥31 (+1.65%)
¥31 (+1.65%)
Prev Close
¥1,874
¥1,874
Open
¥1,873
¥1,873
Day's High
¥1,908
¥1,908
Day's Low
¥1,866
¥1,866
Volume
3,120,900
3,120,900
Avg. Vol
2,630,897
2,630,897
52-wk High
¥1,949
¥1,949
52-wk Low
¥1,334
¥1,334
About
Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. is a Japan-based manufacturing company. It has five segments. The Automobile-related segment offers wire harnesses, rubber cushions, hoses for automobiles, automobile electrical parts and others. The Information Communications-related segment offers fiber-optic cables, electrical cables and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.13
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥1,460,057.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|793.94
|Dividend:
|22.00
|Yield (%):
|2.07
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|23.14
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|8.29
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|9.28
|14.09