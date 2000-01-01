Toyo Seikan Group Holdings Ltd (5901.T)
5901.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
2,029JPY
7:00am BST
2,029JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥24 (+1.20%)
¥24 (+1.20%)
Prev Close
¥2,005
¥2,005
Open
¥2,002
¥2,002
Day's High
¥2,032
¥2,032
Day's Low
¥1,999
¥1,999
Volume
490,200
490,200
Avg. Vol
591,308
591,308
52-wk High
¥2,264
¥2,264
52-wk Low
¥1,745
¥1,745
About
Toyo Seikan Group Holdings, Ltd., is a Japan-based packaging container manufacturer. The Packing Container Related segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cans for canning and other metal products, plastic, glass and paper products, as well as the contract manufacture and sale of aerosol products and general goods... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.11
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥422,919.19
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|217.78
|Dividend:
|7.00
|Yield (%):
|0.72
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|25.61
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|4.12
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|6.64
|14.09