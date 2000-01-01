Recruit Holdings Co Ltd (6098.T)
6098.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
2,742JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥28 (+1.03%)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Recruit Holdings Co.,Ltd. is a Japan-based holding company primarily engaged in the temporary staffing business. It operates in four business segments. Its Promotional Media segment provides information related to marriage, houses, travel, food, beauty and other daily consumption areas. Its Human Resources Media segment involves... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥4,312,827.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,695.96
|Dividend:
|11.00
|Yield (%):
|0.85
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|39.67
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.33
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.57
|14.09