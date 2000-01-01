Amada Holdings Co Ltd (6113.T)
6113.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
1,322JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
AMADA HOLDINGS CO., LTD., formerly AMADA CO., LTD., is a manufacturing company which is engaged in the manufacture, sale, leasing, repair and maintenance of plate products and press products, as well as the research and development of plate-related software. The Metal Processing Machinery segment’s major products include laser... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|Dividend:
|Yield (%):
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|EPS (TTM):
|ROI:
|ROE:
