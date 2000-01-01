Edition:
Amada Holdings Co Ltd (6113.T)

6113.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

1,322JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥9 (+0.69%)
Prev Close
¥1,313
Open
¥1,307
Day's High
¥1,323
Day's Low
¥1,303
Volume
2,113,000
Avg. Vol
1,708,325
52-wk High
¥1,383
52-wk Low
¥1,087

Chart for

About

AMADA HOLDINGS CO., LTD., formerly AMADA CO., LTD., is a manufacturing company which is engaged in the manufacture, sale, leasing, repair and maintenance of plate products and press products, as well as the research and development of plate-related software. The Metal Processing Machinery segment’s major products include laser... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.49
Market Cap(Mil.): ¥473,400.31
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 378.12
Dividend: 20.00
Yield (%): 2.88

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 26.97 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.34 10.90
ROE: -- 10.94 14.09

