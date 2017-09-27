Hitachi Construction Machinery Co Ltd (6305.T)
3,745JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. is principally engaged in the manufacture, sale, servicing and rental of construction equipment. The Company operates in two business segments. The Construction Machinery segment provides a variety of products, including hydraulic excavators, ultra-large hydraulic excavators, wheel... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.39
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥733,542.31
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|215.12
|Dividend:
|8.00
|Yield (%):
|0.35
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|29.75
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.01
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|9.80
|14.09
BRIEF-Iridium Communications enters into new agreement with Hitachi Construction Machinery
* Iridium Communications- announced new long-term agreement with global coverage & reliability of iridium network to Hitachi Construction Machinery Co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: