Kubota Corp (6326.T)
6326.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
2,108JPY
7:00am BST
2,108JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥40 (+1.93%)
¥40 (+1.93%)
Prev Close
¥2,068
¥2,068
Open
¥2,068
¥2,068
Day's High
¥2,108
¥2,108
Day's Low
¥2,063
¥2,063
Volume
4,107,300
4,107,300
Avg. Vol
3,567,241
3,567,241
52-wk High
¥2,108
¥2,108
52-wk Low
¥1,484
¥1,484
About
KUBOTA Corporation is a manufacturer of a range of machinery, and other industrial and consumer products. The Company operates through three segments: Farm & Industrial Machinery, Water & Environment, and Other. The Farm & Industrial Machinery segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of products, which include farm... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.34
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥2,562,984.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,241.15
|Dividend:
|15.00
|Yield (%):
|1.50
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|29.75
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.01
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|9.80
|14.09