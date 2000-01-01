Ebara Corp (6361.T)
6361.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
4,010JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
EBARA Corporation is engaged in developing operations centered on pumps and other rotating machinery. The Company operates through three segments: Fluid Machinery & Systems, Environmental Engineering and Precision Machinery. Its Fluid Machinery & Systems segment is engaged in the business of manufacture, sale, and operation and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.86
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥384,644.69
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|101.76
|Dividend:
|15.00
|Yield (%):
|1.59
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|26.97
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.34
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.94
|14.09