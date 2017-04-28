Daikin Industries Ltd (6367.T)
6367.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
12,215JPY
1:32am BST
Change (% chg)
¥45 (+0.37%)
¥45 (+0.37%)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD. is a manufacturing company engaged in three business segments. The Air Conditioning and Freezer segment manufactures and sells housing equipment, such as air conditioning, air purifiers and water boilers; commercial equipment, including package/spot air conditioning, water chilling units and turbo... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|Dividend:
|Yield (%):
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|EPS (TTM):
|ROI:
|ROE:
BRIEF-Daikin Industries Ltd likely earned 230 bln Yen operating profit for fiscal year ended March - Nikkei
* Daikin Industries Ltd likely earned 230 billion Yen ($2.06 billion) operating profit for the fiscal year ended March - Nikkei