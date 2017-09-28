NSK Ltd (6471.T)
1,576JPY
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
NSK Ltd. is engaged in manufacture and sale of bearings. The Company operates through two segments: Industrial Machinery business and Automotive business. The Industrial Machinery segment is engaged in the production and sales of industrial machinery bearings, ball screws and linear guides. The Automotive business is engaged in... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.68
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥843,991.38
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|551.27
|Dividend:
|19.00
|Yield (%):
|1.83
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|23.14
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|8.29
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|9.28
|14.09
BRIEF-NSK Holdings buys 11.23 pct stake in ACT
* Says NSK Holdings acquired 686,634 shares of the company, increasing stake in the company to 11.23 percent from 0
BRIEF-NSK announces settlement with partial plaintiffs for U.S. class lawsuit
* Says the company and units agreed to pay $3.3 million (about 360 million yen) to partial plaintiffs who are indirect purchasers of the co's products