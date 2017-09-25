Minebea Mitsumi Inc (6479.T)
6479.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
1,977JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥37 (+1.91%)
¥37 (+1.91%)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
MinebeaMitsumi Inc., formerly Minebea Co., Ltd., is engaged in the manufacturing of miniature ball bearings, and also manufactures other high-precision parts. The Company also manufactures and sells liquid crystal backlights employed in smartphones, lighting devices and other products. The Company operates through two segments:... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|Dividend:
|Yield (%):
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|EPS (TTM):
|ROI:
|ROE:
BRIEF-Minebea Mitsumi completes share repurchase
* Says it completed repurchase of 4.7 million shares of its common stock, for 8.35 billion yen in total, as of Sept. 22
BRIEF-Minebea Mitsumi updates share repurchase status
* Says it bought back 3.3 million shares for 6 billion yen in total from Aug. 1 to Aug. 31
BRIEF-Minebea Mitsumi is expected to post a group operating profit of about $144 mln for April-June Qtr - Nikkei
* Minebea Mitsumi Inc is expected to post a group operating profit of about 16 billion yen ($144 million) for the April-June quarter - Nikkei
BRIEF-Minebea Mitsumi appoints new chairman
* Says it appointed current president Yoshihisa Kainuma as new chairman and president