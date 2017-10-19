Hitachi Ltd (6501.T)

Italy - Factors to watch on Oct. 19 The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

Hitachi not planning to raise stake in Ansaldo STS at present MILAN, Oct 18 Japan's Hitachi is happy with its stake of just above 50 percent in Italian rail signalling group Ansaldo STS and is not planning any bid to increase it, the head of the Hitachi Rail unit said.

Nikkei rises for 10 straight days as dollar-yen stable; large caps gain * Nikkei gains for 10 days, winning streak at longest since 2015

Nikkei rises to fresh 21-year high; SoftBank surges * SoftBank-controlled Sprint and T-Mobile plan to merge - Reuters

UPDATE 2-Elliott again ups Hitachi Kokusai stake, KKR raises offer price * KKR is proposing to buy Hitachi Kokusai from parent Hitachi

Elliott discloses 5 pct stake in Japan's Hitachi Kokusai Electric HONG KONG, Sept 11 U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management Corp said on Monday it has a stake of just over 5 percent in Hitachi Kokusai Electric, a chip making equipment and video solution business.

PM May seeks to ease Japan's Brexit fears during trade visit LONDON/TOKYO British Prime Minister Theresa May will look to ease corporate Japan's worries about Brexit during a three-day visit to the country from Wednesday focused on progress on a bilateral trade deal for when Britain leaves the European Union.