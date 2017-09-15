Mitsubishi Electric Corp (6503.T)

Oracle's profit, cloud growth forecasts drag down shares Oracle Corp forecast current-quarter adjusted profit largely below Wall Street's estimates and indicated to slowing growth in its soaring cloud business, sending the company's shares down as much as 5 percent in aftermarket trading.

UPDATE 3-Oracle's profit, cloud growth forecasts drag down shares Sept 14 Oracle Corp forecast current-quarter adjusted profit largely below Wall Street's estimates and indicated to slowing growth in its soaring cloud business, sending the company's shares down as much as 5 percent in aftermarket trading.

BRIEF-Oracle and Mitsubishi Electric collaborate to develop Internet of Things platform for smart manufacturing * Oracle and Mitsubishi Electric collaborate to develop Internet of Things platform for smart manufacturing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Immersion enters into multi-year license agreement with Mitsubishi Electric * Immersion Corp - ‍Mitsubishi Electric to incorporate Immersion's haptics IP in automotive applications​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Japan fund, likely Toshiba chip unit investor, to raise $2.7 billion TOKYO A Japanese state-backed fund plans to sell nearly a fifth of shares in chip maker Renesas Electronics Corp - worth $2.7 billion at current prices - bolstering its coffers amid expectations it is planning to invest in Toshiba's chip unit.

Japan fund, likely Toshiba chip unit investor, to raise $2.7 billion TOKYO A Japanese state-backed fund plans to sell nearly a fifth of shares in chip maker Renesas Electronics Corp - worth $2.7 billion (2.1 billion pounds) at current prices - bolstering its coffers amid expectations it is planning to invest in Toshiba's chip unit.