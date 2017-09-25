Fuji Electric Co Ltd (6504.T)
6504.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
683JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥-1 (-0.15%)
Prev Close
¥684
Open
¥678
Day's High
¥685
Day's Low
¥674
Volume
4,038,000
Avg. Vol
3,650,420
52-wk High
¥690
52-wk Low
¥491
About
FUJI ELECTRIC CO., LTD. is a manufacturer of industrial equipment. Power Generation and Social Infrastructure division provides thermal, geothermal and hydroelectric power generation equipment, energy management systems and nuclear-related equipment, among others. Industrial Infrastructure division offers industrial drive... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|Dividend:
|Yield (%):
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|EPS (TTM):
|ROI:
|ROE:
BRIEF- FUJITSU to cut voting power in Fuji Electric to 2.9 pct
* Says FUJITSU LIMITED, which is current top shareholder of the company, will sell 54 million shares of the company to SMBC Nikko Securities Inc., on Sept. 26