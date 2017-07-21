Yaskawa Electric Corp (6506.T)
6506.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
4,000JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥-150 (-3.61%)
Prev Close
¥4,150
Open
¥3,950
Day's High
¥4,045
Day's Low
¥3,930
Volume
10,525,900
Avg. Vol
2,512,270
52-wk High
¥4,170
52-wk Low
¥1,545
About
YASKAWA Electric Corporation is mainly engaged in the manufacture, sale, installation, maintenance and engineering of electrical equipment. The Motion Control segment's products include alternating current (AC) turbo motors, general inverters, high-speed motors and machine controllers. The Robot segment mainly offers arc welding... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.43
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥952,085.12
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|266.69
|Dividend:
|15.00
|Yield (%):
|0.56
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|28.23
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|10.84
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|12.67
|14.09
