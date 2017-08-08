GS Yuasa Corp (6674.T)

UPDATE 1-GS Yuasa shares soar; targets extended-range EV battery for 2020 * Electric cars seen taking off in Europe, China (Recasts with company, market comments, background on EV market)

GS Yuasa to double EV range with new battery from 2020: Nikkei TOKYO Japan's GS Yuasa Corp will begin mass-producing as early as in 2020 a new lithium-ion battery that would double the range of electric vehicles while keeping prices steady, the Nikkei business daily reported on Tuesday.