Oki Electric Industry Co Ltd (6703.T)

6703.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

1,573JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥4 (+0.25%)
Prev Close
¥1,569
Open
¥1,561
Day's High
¥1,573
Day's Low
¥1,551
Volume
385,200
Avg. Vol
505,362
52-wk High
¥1,768
52-wk Low
¥1,260

Oki Electric Industry Company, Limited is mainly engaged in the provision of information systems. The Company operates in three segments. The Information Communication System segment engages in provision of finance systems, automated equipment systems, systems for telecommunications carriers, Internet protocol (IP) telephone... (more)

Beta: 1.56
Market Cap(Mil.): ¥132,832.41
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 87.22
Dividend: 30.00
Yield (%): 3.28

P/E (TTM): -- 15.16 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.06 10.90
ROE: -- 3.95 14.09

BRIEF-Jiangsu Transimage Technology to acquire Oki Electric Industry's Kunshan company

* Says it signs agreement to acquire Japan's Oki Electric Industry Co Ltd's Kunshan company for $1.73 million

26 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Oki Electric Industry to merge with Tokyo-based unit

* Says it plans to merge with a Tokyo-based wholly owned unit on Oct. 1, which is a holding company of seven units of the co

28 Jul 2017

ANALYSIS-Tech industry asks who will lead Toshiba's motley white knights

* Toshiba picks consortium as preferred bidder for chip business

22 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Jiangsu Transimage Technology signs MOU with Japan's Oki Electric to buy Oki's Kunshan firm

* Says t signs MOU with Japan's Oki Electric to buy Oki's Kunshan firm

21 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Oki Electric Industry names new auditing firm

* Says it has named PricewaterhouseCoopers Aarata LLC as the new auditing firm, to replace Ernst & Young ShinNihon LLC

19 May 2017
