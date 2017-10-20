Panasonic Corp (6752.T)

BRIEF-Panasonic will purchase American startup, Arimo this month - Nikkei‍​ * Panasonic will purchase American startup, Arimo this month; co is seen paying tens of millions of dollars for Arimo - Nikkei‍​ Source text : [ID:http://s.nikkei.com/2iowTcq] Further company coverage:

Panasonic expects autonomous driving system launch in 2022 TOKYO, Oct 10 Panasonic Corp's autonomous driving system is expected to be launched in commercial vehicles as early as in 2022, in a move that will likely help the Japanese company narrow its gap with rival suppliers in a highly competitive market.

'We'll pay nothing': TowerJazz seeks growth with minimal investment MIGDAL HA'EMEK, Israel Executives at Panasonic were surprised when Russell Ellwanger, CEO of Israeli chipmaker TowerJazz , asked to partner in three of their factories without putting any cash on the table.

Japan Display seeks $900 million for new OLED production method, shares soar TOKYO A Japan Display Inc group firm aims to raise $900 million to mass produce OLED panels using new technology that will slash costs, a source familiar with the matter said - plans that sent shares in the Apple Inc supplier surging 24 percent.

UPDATE 3-Japan Display seeks $900 mln for new OLED production method, shares soar * Mass production using the new tech could be a world first (Recasts with source information, adds analyst comment)