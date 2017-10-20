Edition:
Panasonic Corp (6752.T)

1,668JPY
1:28am BST
¥2 (+0.09%)
¥1,666
¥1,666
¥1,668
¥1,656
1,571,300
7,789,616
¥1,683
¥932

Panasonic Corporation is engaged in the development of diverse electronics technologies and solutions. The Company operates through five segments: Appliances, Eco Solutions, AVC Networks, Automotive & Industrial Systems, and Other. The Appliances segment is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer electronics...

Beta: 1.35
Market Cap(Mil.): ¥3,984,986.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,453.05
Dividend: 10.00
Yield (%): 1.54

P/E (TTM): -- 29,057.48 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.98 10.90
ROE: -- 6.70 14.09

BRIEF-Panasonic will purchase American startup, Arimo this month - Nikkei‍​

* Panasonic will purchase American startup, Arimo this month; co is seen paying tens of millions of dollars for Arimo - Nikkei‍​ Source text : [ID:http://s.nikkei.com/2iowTcq] Further company coverage:

20 Oct 2017

Panasonic expects autonomous driving system launch in 2022

TOKYO Panasonic Corp's autonomous driving system is expected to be launched in commercial vehicles as early as in 2022, in a move that will likely help the Japanese company narrow its gap with rival suppliers in a highly competitive market.

10 Oct 2017

'We'll pay nothing': TowerJazz seeks growth with minimal investment

MIGDAL HA'EMEK, Israel Executives at Panasonic were surprised when Russell Ellwanger, CEO of Israeli chipmaker TowerJazz , asked to partner in three of their factories without putting any cash on the table.

04 Oct 2017

Japan Display seeks $900 million for new OLED production method, shares soar

TOKYO A Japan Display Inc group firm aims to raise $900 million (678.63 million pounds) to mass produce OLED panels using new technology that will slash costs, a source familiar with the matter said - plans that sent shares in the Apple Inc supplier surging 24 percent.

04 Oct 2017

Panasonic to launch new auto battery line at ex-TV screen plant in Japan

TOKYO Japan's Panasonic Corp said on Friday it will start producing automotive batteries at its former television screen plant in Japan, accelerating its battery drive to meet anticipated demand for electric vehicles.

29 Sep 2017
