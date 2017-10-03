Edition:
United Kingdom

Sony Corp (6758.T)

6758.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

4,277JPY
6:27am BST
Change (% chg)

¥0 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
¥4,277
Open
¥4,260
Day's High
¥4,280
Day's Low
¥4,243
Volume
3,237,300
Avg. Vol
6,098,635
52-wk High
¥4,616
52-wk Low
¥2,930

Chart for

About

Sony Corporation (Sony) is engaged in the development, design, manufacture and sale of various kinds of electronic equipment, instruments and devices for consumer, professional and industrial markets, as well as game consoles and software. The Company's segments include Mobile Communications, Game & Network Services, Imaging... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.22
Market Cap(Mil.): ¥5,249,292.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,264.58
Dividend: 12.50
Yield (%): 0.48

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 29,057.48 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.98 10.90
ROE: -- 6.70 14.09

Latest News about 6758.T

Japan's Murata aims for profitable battery biz in 2-3 years: CEO

CHIBA Japanese electronics components firm Murata Manufacturing Co Ltd aims to turn around its money-losing battery business within two to three years as its safety technology draws strong interest from smartphone vendors, its chief executive said.

03 Oct 2017

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Sony appoints John Kodera as CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment

* Sony Interactive Entertainment - co's Deputy President John Kodera, appointed as President and Chief Executive Officer of Sony Interactive immediately

03 Oct 2017

BRIEF-TiVo Corp renews multi-year intellectual property license deal with Sony

* TiVo Corp renews multi-year intellectual property license deal with Sony

02 Oct 2017

OMERS buys landmark Berlin property Sony Center for 1.1 billion euros

FRANKFURT Canadian pension fund OMERS and U.S. buyout group Madison are acquiring Berlin's landmark property Sony Center from Korea's national pension fund NPS for 1.1 billion euros ($1.3 billion), the companies said on Monday.

02 Oct 2017

OMERS buys landmark Berlin property Sony Center for 1.1 billion euros

FRANKFURT Canadian pension fund OMERS and U.S. buyout group Madison are acquiring Berlin's landmark property Sony Center from Korea's national pension fund NPS for 1.1 billion euros (970.45 million pounds), the companies said on Monday.

02 Oct 2017

OMERS buys landmark Berlin property Sony Center for 1.1 bln eur

FRANKFURT, Oct 2 Canadian pension fund OMERS and U.S. buyout group Madison are acquiring Berlin's landmark property Sony Center from Korea's national pension fund NPS for 1.1 billion euros ($1.3 billion), the companies said on Monday.

02 Oct 2017

VR needs more competition to build audience, top player Sony says

CHIBA Sony Corp's gaming chief on Friday said the virtual reality gaming market needs more competition to drive adoption of the technology and spur software development, adding the sheer size of Sony's lead over rivals is cause for discomfort.

22 Sep 2017

VR needs more competition to build audience, top player Sony says

CHIBA, Sept 22 Sony Corp's gaming chief on Friday said the virtual reality gaming market needs more competition to drive adoption of the technology and spur software development, adding the sheer size of Sony's lead over rivals is cause for discomfort.

22 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Fujifilm says receives favorable final initial determination in U.S. ITC case against Sony

* Fujifilm Corporation says receives favorable final initial determination in United States ITC case against Sony Corporation Further company coverage:,

15 Sep 2017

BRIEF-TomTom maps technology to power Sony prototype device for biking navigation

* TOMTOM MAPS TECHNOLOGY TO POWER SONY PROTOTYPE DEVICE FOR BIKING NAVIGATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)

11 Sep 2017
» More 6758.T News

Earnings vs. Estimates