TDK Corp (6762.T)
6762.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
8,000JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥80 (+1.01%)
Prev Close
¥7,920
Open
¥7,940
Day's High
¥8,020
Day's Low
¥7,910
Volume
974,300
Avg. Vol
975,242
52-wk High
¥8,470
52-wk Low
¥6,380
About
TDK Corporation is an electronic component manufacturer. The Company's segments include Passive Components, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products and Other. The Passive Components segment includes the capacitors business, consisting of ceramic capacitors, aluminum electrolytic capacitors, and film capacitors,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.22
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥991,368.62
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|129.59
|Dividend:
|70.00
|Yield (%):
|1.57
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|28.23
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|10.84
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|12.67
|14.09