Alps Electric Co Ltd (6770.T)

6770.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

3,210JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥25 (+0.78%)
Prev Close
¥3,185
Open
¥3,220
Day's High
¥3,235
Day's Low
¥3,180
Volume
2,341,400
Avg. Vol
2,568,339
52-wk High
¥3,600
52-wk Low
¥2,189

Alps Electric Co., Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets approximately 40,000 types of electronic components. The Company's segments include Electronic components, Automotive Infotainment and Logistics. The Electronic components business involves the development, manufacturing and marketing of a range of electronic components.... (more)

Beta: 1.40
Market Cap(Mil.): ¥598,588.38
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 198.21
Dividend: 17.00
Yield (%): 0.99

P/E (TTM): -- 28.23 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 10.84 10.90
ROE: -- 12.67 14.09

