Pioneer Corp (6773.T)

6773.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

222JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥2 (+0.91%)
Prev Close
¥220
Open
¥220
Day's High
¥224
Day's Low
¥219
Volume
5,655,300
Avg. Vol
3,974,907
52-wk High
¥269
52-wk Low
¥193

Pioneer Corporation is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of electronic products. The Company is a manufacturer of car electronics products. It operates through two segments: Car Electronics and Others. Its Car Electronics segment produces and sells car navigation systems, car stereos, car audio/video (AV) systems,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.93
Market Cap(Mil.): ¥80,884.94
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 383.34
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 23.14 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 8.29 10.90
ROE: -- 9.28 14.09

Latest News about 6773.T

BRIEF- Pioneer raises 17.3 million euros through new share issue

* Says it issued 11.1 million new shares and raised 17.3 million euros (2.3 billion yen), through private placement to HERE Global B.V., on Oct. 5

05 Oct 2017

Chinese drop investment in maps firm HERE after U.S. resistance

FRANKFURT A Chinese-led group has withdrawn its offer to buy a stake in German carmaker-backed mapping company HERE after it failed to win approval from a U.S. national security oversight board.

26 Sep 2017

BRIEF- Pioneer says business alliance and private placement

* Says it signs a business alliance with HERE International B.V., mainly regarding map service, development of platform which could forecast accident risk, and ADAS solution

19 Sep 2017
