Edition:
United Kingdom

Yokogawa Electric Corp (6841.T)

6841.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

2,100JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥12 (+0.57%)
Prev Close
¥2,088
Open
¥2,082
Day's High
¥2,100
Day's Low
¥2,072
Volume
800,200
Avg. Vol
1,046,986
52-wk High
¥2,100
52-wk Low
¥1,385

Chart for

About

Yokogawa Electric Corporation is a manufacturer of measurement and control equipment. The Control segment manufactures and sells production control systems, flow monitors, pressure and differential pressure transmitters, process analyzers, and industrial recorders. The Measurement Equipment segment manufactures and sells... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.93
Market Cap(Mil.): ¥532,413.81
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 268.62
Dividend: 15.00
Yield (%): 1.26

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 26.97 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.34 10.90
ROE: -- 10.94 14.09

Latest News about 6841.T

BRIEF-Yokogawa's sales apparently stay flat at around 90 bln yen for April-June quarter - Nikkei

* Yokogawa Electric's group operating profit probably jumped 18% on year to around 6 billion yen in the April-June quarter - Nikkei

06 Jul 2017
» More 6841.T News

Earnings vs. Estimates