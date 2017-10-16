Advantest Corp (6857.T)
6857.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
2,440JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products, such as test handlers and device interfaces. The Company engages in research and development activities, and provides maintenance and support services associated with these products. It operates in... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.99
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥453,216.09
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|199.57
|Dividend:
|12.00
|Yield (%):
|1.10
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.45
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|19.95
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|22.18
|14.09
Nikkei rises for 10 straight days as dollar-yen stable; large caps gain
* Nikkei gains for 10 days, winning streak at longest since 2015
Nikkei rises to fresh 21-year high; SoftBank surges
* SoftBank-controlled Sprint and T-Mobile plan to merge - Reuters
BRIEF-Formosa Advanced Technologies acquires equipments worth T$730.6 mln
* Says co acquires equipments worth T$730.6 million, from Advantest Corp
BRIEF-Advantest lowers conversion price for 2019 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds
* Says it lowered the conversion price for 2019 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds to 1,638.9 yen per share, from 1,647.1 yen per share, effective April 1