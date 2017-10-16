Edition:
Advantest Corp (6857.T)

6857.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

2,440JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥21 (+0.87%)
Prev Close
¥2,419
Open
¥2,429
Day's High
¥2,443
Day's Low
¥2,409
Volume
2,187,000
Avg. Vol
2,900,380
52-wk High
¥2,456
52-wk Low
¥1,297

About

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products, such as test handlers and device interfaces. The Company engages in research and development activities, and provides maintenance and support services associated with these products. It operates in... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.99
Market Cap(Mil.): ¥453,216.09
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 199.57
Dividend: 12.00
Yield (%): 1.10

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.45 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 19.95 10.90
ROE: -- 22.18 14.09

Latest News about 6857.T

Nikkei rises for 10 straight days as dollar-yen stable; large caps gain

* Nikkei gains for 10 days, winning streak at longest since 2015

16 Oct 2017

Nikkei rises to fresh 21-year high; SoftBank surges

* SoftBank-controlled Sprint and T-Mobile plan to merge - Reuters

16 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Formosa Advanced Technologies acquires equipments worth T$730.6 mln

* Says co acquires equipments worth T$730.6 million, from Advantest Corp

18 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Advantest lowers conversion price for 2019 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds

* Says it lowered the conversion price for 2019 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds to 1,638.9 yen per share, from 1,647.1 yen per share, effective April 1

22 May 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates