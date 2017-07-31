Fanuc Corp (6954.T)
6954.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
25,395JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥-190 (-0.74%)
Prev Close
¥25,585
Open
¥25,530
Day's High
¥25,530
Day's Low
¥25,250
Volume
974,800
Avg. Vol
804,895
52-wk High
¥25,615
52-wk Low
¥17,790
About
FANUC CORPORATION is a Japan-based manufacturing company mainly engaged in the provision of factory automation (FA) machinery. The Company operates in three business divisions. The FA division is engaged in the development, manufacture, sale and maintenance of FA products, such as computer numeric control (CNC) systems and laser... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.81
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥4,877,011.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|204.06
|Dividend:
|208.98
|Yield (%):
|1.65
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|26.97
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.34
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.94
|14.09
Nikkei ends at 6-1/2-week lows as Fanuc, SoftBank weigh; steelmakers gain
* NT ratio at its lowest since April 2016 as small caps outperform