Hitachi Zosen Corp (7004.T)
7004.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
597JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥0 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
¥597
Open
¥596
Day's High
¥599
Day's Low
¥590
Volume
1,050,800
Avg. Vol
1,410,442
52-wk High
¥678
52-wk Low
¥509
About
Hitachi Zosen Corporation is a Japan-based manufacturer. The Environment and Plant segment offers refuse incineration and recycle plants, water and sludge treatment plants, energy recovery systems, biomass using systems, various plants, denitration catalyst, electric power facilities, as well as sells power. The Equipment... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.10
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥101,788.50
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|170.21
|Dividend:
|12.00
|Yield (%):
|2.01
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|26.97
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.34
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.94
|14.09