Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd (7011.T)

7011.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

4,595JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥50 (+1.10%)
Prev Close
¥4,545
Open
¥4,535
Day's High
¥4,595
Day's Low
¥4,522
Volume
1,370,900
Avg. Vol
1,430,548
52-wk High
¥5,714
52-wk Low
¥4,053

About

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. is a diversified manufacturer. The Energy and Environment segment offers boilers, turbines, gas turbines, diesel engines, water wheels, windmills, nuclear power equipments, nuclear power peripheral devices, among others. The Traffic and Transportation segment offers various ships, including... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.43
Market Cap(Mil.): ¥1,507,009.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 337.36
Dividend: 60.00
Yield (%): 2.69

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 20.33 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.62 10.90
ROE: -- 9.36 14.09

Latest News about 7011.T

Kobe Steel plant that supplied plane components being checked

TOKYO Japanese authorities are conducting safety checks at a Kobe Steel Ltd aluminum plant that supplied components for a domestically built aircraft and seeking to inspect other plants owned by the embattled company.

7:45am BST

Boeing, Mitsubishi Heavy in deal to cut costs of 787 wing production

Boeing Co and Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd (MHI) announced they have agreed on steps to reduce the cost of producing the wings of the 787 Dreamliner.

23 Oct 2017

Factbox - Kobe Steel's data fabrication leaves manufacturers scrambling

TOKYO Kobe Steel Ltd's admission that it fabricated specifications on some of its aluminium, copper and other products has left about 500 affected companies scrambling to pin down the potential impact.

20 Oct 2017

