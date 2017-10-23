Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd (7011.T)

Kobe Steel plant that supplied plane components being checked TOKYO Japanese authorities are conducting safety checks at a Kobe Steel Ltd aluminium plant that supplied components for a domestically built aircraft and seeking to inspect other plants owned by the embattled company.

Kobe Steel plant that supplied plane components being checked TOKYO Japanese authorities are conducting safety checks at a Kobe Steel Ltd aluminum plant that supplied components for a domestically built aircraft and seeking to inspect other plants owned by the embattled company.

UPDATE 2-Kobe Steel plant that supplied plane components being checked * Industry ministry seeking checks on industrial standards (Adds industry minister seeking checks, updates shares)

Boeing, Mitsubishi Heavy in deal to cut costs of 787 wing production Boeing Co and Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd (MHI) announced they have agreed on steps to reduce the cost of producing the wings of the 787 Dreamliner.

Boeing, Mitsubishi Heavy in deal to cut costs of 787 wing production Boeing Co and Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd (MHI) announced they have agreed on steps to reduce the cost of producing the wings of the 787 Dreamliner.

UPDATE 1-Boeing, Mitsubishi Heavy in deal to cut costs of 787 wing production * Pair to study technologies for future commercial aircraft (Adds details of deal, 777X plans)

Boeing, Mitsubishi Heavy reach deal to cut costs of 787 wing production Oct 23 Boeing Co and Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd (MHI) said on Monday they had agreed on steps to reduce the cost of producing the wings of the 787 Dreamliner.

BRIEF-Boeing, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries reach agreement on cost reduction for 787 production * Boeing, mitsubishi heavy industries reach agreement on cost reduction for 787 production

Factbox - Kobe Steel's data fabrication leaves manufacturers scrambling TOKYO Kobe Steel Ltd's admission that it fabricated specifications on some of its aluminium, copper and other products has left about 500 affected companies scrambling to pin down the potential impact.