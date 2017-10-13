Edition:
Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd (7012.T)

7012.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

3,895JPY
1:31am BST
Change (% chg)

¥-15 (-0.38%)
Prev Close
¥3,910
Open
¥3,880
Day's High
¥3,895
Day's Low
¥3,860
Volume
187,300
Avg. Vol
1,056,014
52-wk High
¥4,110
52-wk Low
¥2,710

About

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. provides environmental and recycling plants, industrial plants, precision machinery, industrial robots and infrastructure equipment. The Company's leisure and power products business includes motorcycles under the Kawasaki brand. It operates through eight segments: Ship & Offshore Structure, which... (more)

Beta: 1.54
Market Cap(Mil.): ¥644,095.38
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 167.08
Dividend: 30.00
Yield (%): 1.30

P/E (TTM): -- 20.33 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.62 10.90
ROE: -- 9.36 14.09

UPDATE 1-Boeing passenger jets have falsely-certified Kobe Steel products-source

TOKYO, Oct 13 Boeing Co, the world's biggest maker of passenger jets, has used Kobe Steel products that include those falsely certified by the Japanese company, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

13 Oct 2017

India Markets Weekahead: Nifty inching up, but Kim could play spoilsport

The Nifty closed the week above the 10,000 mark in spite of heavy selling by foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and ongoing geopolitical tensions. IPOs continued to hog the limelight and saw a good response.

17 Sep 2017

Kawasaki vying for $3.2 billion New York subway order

MONTREAL/TOKYO Kawasaki Heavy Industries of Japan said on Thursday it was vying to win a $3.2 billion subway contract with the largest U.S. transit agency, after Bombardier Inc of Canada acknowledged this week that it was out of the running.

01 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Boeing announced agreement to enhance collaboration with Kawasaki Heavy Industries

* Announced an agreement to enhance industrial collaboration with Kawasaki Heavy Industries

21 Jun 2017

BRIEF-GKN signs multi-million pound agreement with Kawasaki Heavy Industries

* Signed multi-million pound, LTA with Kawasaki Heavy Industries to supply;contract covers planned production period for programme to 2027 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

19 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Kawasaki Heavy Industries plans to eliminate around 20% positions in Shipbuilding Division - Nikkei

* Kawasaki Heavy Industries plans to eliminate around 20 percent of the positions in its money-losing Shipbuilding Division - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2rvWmkD) Further company coverage:

18 May 2017
