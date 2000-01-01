IHI Corp (7013.T)
7013.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
3,940JPY
1:31am BST
3,940JPY
1:31am BST
Change (% chg)
¥-20 (-0.51%)
¥-20 (-0.51%)
Prev Close
¥3,960
¥3,960
Open
¥3,935
¥3,935
Day's High
¥3,950
¥3,950
Day's Low
¥3,925
¥3,925
Volume
81,000
81,000
Avg. Vol
926,882
926,882
52-wk High
¥4,360
¥4,360
52-wk Low
¥2,640
¥2,640
About
IHI Corporation manufactures an enormous range of products. The Resources, Energy and Environment division provides boilers, storage facilities, nuclear power equipments. The Social Infrastructure and Marine division provides bridges, floodgates, shield machines and marine structures, as well as operates real estate business.... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.49
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥619,493.19
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|154.68
|Dividend:
|30.00
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|20.33
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.62
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|9.36
|14.09