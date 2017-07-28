Isuzu Motors Ltd (7202.T)

BRIEF- R&I affirms Isuzu Motors' rating at "A-" and announces stable outlook – R&I * Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A-" – R&I

BRIEF-Isuzu Motors Ltd's sales apparently came in at roughly 430 bln Yen for qtr ended June - Nikkei * Isuzu Motors Ltd's sales apparently came in at roughly 430 billion Yen for the quarter ended June - nikkei

BRIEF-Gansu Huangtai Wine-marketing Industry sees FY 2017 H1 net loss to widen July 17 Gansu Huangtai Wine-marketing Industry Co Ltd

BRIEF-Isuzu Motors' operating profit likely fell 15 pct in year ended March 31 - Nikkei * Isuzu Motors operating profit likely fell 15 percent in year ended March 31 - Nikkei