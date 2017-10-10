Hino Motors Ltd (7205.T)

BRIEF-Japan's Hino Motors says to build $17 mln truck plant in Russia * to build truck assembly plant in Khimki, Russia, to begin production in mid-2019

Japan's Hino Motors to build truck plant in Russia - Nikkei TOKYO, Oct 10 Japanese truck maker Hino Motors Ltd plans to build a 3,000-trucks-a-year factory in Moscow, likely investing tens of billions of yen, the Nikkei business daily reported on Tuesday.