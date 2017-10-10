Hino Motors Ltd (7205.T)
7205.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
1,451JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥23 (+1.61%)
Prev Close
¥1,428
Open
¥1,424
Day's High
¥1,455
Day's Low
¥1,423
Volume
1,788,500
Avg. Vol
1,667,284
52-wk High
¥1,455
52-wk Low
¥1,052
About
Hino Motors, Ltd. is a manufacturer of trucks and buses in Japan. The Company manufactures heavy- and medium-duty trucks, as well as light-duty trucks. The Company's segments include Japan and Asia. The Company is also engaged in production on commission for Toyota Motor Corporation and other services, such as development and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.67
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥791,772.38
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|574.58
|Dividend:
|13.00
|Yield (%):
|1.89
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|17.61
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.46
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|14.32
|14.09
BRIEF-Japan's Hino Motors says to build $17 mln truck plant in Russia
* to build truck assembly plant in Khimki, Russia, to begin production in mid-2019
Japan's Hino Motors to build truck plant in Russia - Nikkei
TOKYO, Oct 10 Japanese truck maker Hino Motors Ltd plans to build a 3,000-trucks-a-year factory in Moscow, likely investing tens of billions of yen, the Nikkei business daily reported on Tuesday.
BRIEF-Hino to invest around $100 mln in US for production facilities
* Hino Motors says it plans to invest around $100 million in US for production facilities Source text: http://bit.ly/2ytNZs8 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Chris Gallagher)