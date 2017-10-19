Mitsubishi Motors Corp (7211.T)

Kobe Steel's data fabrication leaves manufacturers scrambling TOKYO, Oct 19 Kobe Steel Ltd's admission that it fabricated specifications on some of its aluminium, copper and other products has left about 500 affected companies scrambling to pin down the potential impact.

Mitsubishi Motors to seek growth in China, U.S. as it moves on from scandal TOKYO Mitsubishi Motors Corp said it plans to boost sales by 30 percent over three years, setting ambitious goals for growth in China and the United States as well as a comeback in Japan where has been hobbled by a mileage cheating scandal.

Mitsubishi Motors checking how Kobe Steel parts affected by false data TOKYO Mitsubishi Motors Corp is investigating how components from suppliers containing Kobe Steel Ltd parts have been affected by the steelmaker's falsified data on product quality, the chief executive of the carmaker said on Wednesday.

Mitsubishi Motors eyes 30 pct rise in vehicle sales in 3 years TOKYO, Oct 18 Mitsubishi Motors Corp on Wednesday said it planned to boost revenue and annual car sales by 30 percent in the next three years and crank up R&D investment as the Japanese automaker expands its presence in Asia, the U.S. and China while it draws a line under last year's mileage cheating scandal.

Mitsubishi Motors to accelerate R&D, capital spending: Nikkei Japanese automaker Mitsubishi Motors Corp is planning to inject more than 600 billion yen ($5.35 billion) in capital spending and research and development (R&D) over the next three years through fiscal 2019 in a bid to turn around its business after recent scandals, the Nikkei said.