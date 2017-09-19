Edition:
Suzuki Motor Corp (7269.T)

7269.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

6,050JPY
3:16am BST
Change (% chg)

¥80 (+1.34%)
Prev Close
¥5,970
Open
¥5,941
Day's High
¥6,065
Day's Low
¥5,929
Volume
724,400
Avg. Vol
1,800,198
52-wk High
¥6,168
52-wk Low
¥3,540

About

SUZUKI MOTOR CORPORATION is a Japan-based automobile company. The Company operates in three business segments. The Two-wheel Vehicle segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of two-wheel motorcycles. The Four-wheel Vehicle segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of automobiles. The Specialty Vehicle segment is... (more)

Beta: 1.08
Market Cap(Mil.): ¥2,912,719.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 491.02
Dividend: 22.00
Yield (%): 0.74

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 17.61 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.46 10.90
ROE: -- 14.32 14.09

BRIEF-Foster Electric to acquire 99.99 pct stake in SUZUKI KANSHI (THAILAND)

* Says it will acquire 99.99 percent stake in SUZUKI KANSHI (THAILAND) CO., LTD., with disclosed price, effective Oct. 1

19 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Suzuki Motor Corp is outfitting a mainstay plant to make lighter minicars - Nikkei

* Suzuki Motor Corp is outfitting a mainstay plant to make lighter minicars- Nikkei

22 Aug 2017

BRIEF-R&I affirms Suzuki Motor's rating at "A" and says stable outlook-R&I

* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A"-R&I

08 Aug 2017

Toyota takes stake in Mazda, links up for $1.6 billion U.S. plant

TOKYO Toyota Motor Corp said on Friday it planned to take a 5 percent share of smaller Japanese rival Mazda Motor Corp, as part of an alliance that will see the two build a $1.6 billion U.S. assembly plant and work together on electric vehicles. | Video

05 Aug 2017

Japan's Suzuki Motor posts higher first quarter profit on strong India sales

TOKYO Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp on Thursday posted a 43.8 percent jump in its first-quarter operating profit, a sixth consecutive year-on-year rise, boosted by strong sales growth in its biggest market, India, and at home.

03 Aug 2017

UPDATE 2-BOJ newcomers back 2 pct price goal, say too early to debate stimulus exit

* Kataoka known as a reflationist, Suzuki familiar with market

25 Jul 2017

Ex-Suzuki employee pleads guilty to Clean Air Act violation

WASHINGTON A former employee of Suzuki Motor Corp's U.S. operations pleaded guilty on Friday to filing a false report and violating the Clean Air Act over excess emissions in more than 23,000 2012 model year motorcycles, court documents showed.

14 Jul 2017
