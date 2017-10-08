Olympus Corp (7733.T)

Shell returning workers to Mars, Olympus, Ursa, Ram Powell hubs HOUSTON, Oct 8 Royal Dutch Shell Plc said on Sunday that workers were returning to its Mars, Olympus, Ursa and Ram Powell offshore production hubs in the Gulf of Mexico following the passage of Hurricane Nate.

BRIEF-Olympus to issue 22th series unsecured bonds worth 10 bln yen * Says it will issue 22th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 10 billion yen with a term of 5 years and coupon rate of 0.22 percent

BRIEF-R&I affirms Olympus's rating at "A-" and says stable outlook-R&I * Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A-"-R&I

Fujifilm flags bigger hit from improper accounting at overseas units TOKYO Fujifilm Holdings Corp , racing to address Japan's latest governance headache, on Monday said the financial impact of improper accounting was 70 percent over its initial estimate after it discovered the involvement of a second overseas unit.

UPDATE 3-Fujifilm flags bigger hit from improper accounting at overseas units * Discovery puts corporate oversight into spotlight (Adds details of improper accounting in New Zealand and Australia, executive comment, context)

BRIEF-Olympus files appeal to Tokyo District Court * Says Tokyo District court rejected the partial appeal filed by the company, regarding the lawsuit pending against the six former directors who were involved in serial rigging of accounting activities

REFILE-TABLE-Olympus Corp-2016/17 group results (Adds company forecast. Accounting policy for forecast is IFRS) May 2 (Reuters)- Olympus Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Mar 31, 2017 Mar 31, 2016 Mar 31, 2018 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 748.05 804.58

BRIEF-Olympus to buy U.S. firm Image Stream Medical * Says U.S.-based firm Image Stream Medical Inc (ISM) will become unit of Olympus Corporation of the Americas, which is wholly owned unit of the co