Canon Inc (7751.T)

Canon raises annual profit forecast on growing demand for OLED equipment TOKYO Japan's Canon Inc raised its annual operating profit forecast on Tuesday, its third upward revision this year, on the back of expanding demand for organic light-emitting diode (OLED) screen production equipment.

Canon raises annual profit forecast on demand for OLED kit, weaker yen TOKYO, Oct 24 Japan's Canon Inc raised its annual operating profit forecast on Tuesday, its third upward revision this year, on the back of increased demand for organic light-emitting diode (OLED) screen production equipment and a weaker yen.

REFILE-TABLE-Canon- 6 MONTH group results (SEC) (Adds accounting period) Jul 27 (Reuters)- Canon Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended Year to Jun 30, 2017 Jun 30, 2016 Dec 31, 2017 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 1.97 trln 1.66 trln 4.05 trln (+18.6 pct) (-9.5 pct) (+19.1 pct) Operating 171.98 108.68

