Ricoh Co Ltd (7752.T)

7752.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

1,180JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥20 (+1.72%)
Prev Close
¥1,160
Open
¥1,159
Day's High
¥1,180
Day's Low
¥1,157
Volume
3,085,600
Avg. Vol
3,039,360
52-wk High
¥1,181
52-wk Low
¥804

Ricoh Company, Ltd. is engaged in integrated domestic and overseas manufacturing services. The Company's segments include Imaging & Solutions, Industrial Products and Other. The Company's Imaging & Solutions segment is engaged in office imaging, production printing and network system solutions. The Company's Industrial Products...

Beta: 0.72
Market Cap(Mil.): ¥846,220.12
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 744.91
Dividend: 7.50
Yield (%): 2.20

P/E (TTM): -- 21.95 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.49 10.90
ROE: -- 8.14 14.09

BRIEF-Ricoh planning to sell semiconductor subsidiary to Nisshinbo Holdings -Nikkei

* Ricoh Co planning to sell semiconductor subsidiary to Nisshinbo Holdings for price estimated slightly above 10 billion yen ($88.7 million) -Nikkei Further company coverage:

29 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Ricoh intends to put 2 subsidiaries on the market - Nikkei

* Ricoh Co intends to put two subsidiaries on the market in an attempt to raise money for restructuring its operations worldwide - Nikkei Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2ra9dr7) Further company coverage:

08 Jun 2017

BRIEF-FastOut initiates cooperation with Japanese electronics group Ricoh

* INITIATES COOPERATION WITH JAPANESE ELECTRONICS GROUP RICOH

15 May 2017
