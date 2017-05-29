Dai Nippon Printing Co Ltd (7912.T)
7912.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
2,722JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. is mainly engaged in the printing business. The Company operates in four business segments. The Information Communication division involves in the printing of school textbooks, general books, periodicals, advertisements, securities, business ledger sheets and cards; the manufacture and sale of... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.90
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥868,639.88
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|324.24
|Dividend:
|32.00
|Yield (%):
|2.39
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|28.09
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|3.23
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|3.57
|14.09
BRIEF-Cxense expands their agreement with japanese publisher Shueisha.Inc
* JAPANESE PUBLISHER SHUEISHA INC. HAS EXPANDED THEIR AGREEMENT WITH CXENSE FOR USE OF DATA MANAGEMENT AND PERSONALIZATION SOFTWARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRIEF-Photronics reports second JV with Dai Nippon Printing
* Photronics announces second joint venture with Dai Nippon Printing