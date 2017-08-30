Toyota Tsusho Corp (8015.T)

Toyota joins Grab's $2.5 billion fund raising, unveils tie-up TOKYO/SINGAPORE Toyota Motor Corp's trading arm became the latest participant in ride-hailing firm Grab's current financing round that is expected to raise $2.5 billion, led by Chinese peer Didi Chuxing and Japan's SoftBank Group Corp.

Toyota joins Grab's $2.5 billion fund raising, unveils tie-up TOKYO/SINGAPORE Toyota Motor Corp's trading arm became the latest participant in ride-hailing firm Grab's current financing round that is expected to raise $2.5 billion (1.93 billion pounds), led by Chinese peer Didi Chuxing and Japan's SoftBank Group Corp.