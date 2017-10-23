Mitsui & Co Ltd (8031.T)

Edition:
Mitsui & Co., Ltd. is engaged in the product sales, logistics and financing, as well as the development of international infrastructure and other projects. The Company's segments include Iron & Steel Products, Mineral & Metal Resources, Machinery & Infrastructure, Chemicals, Energy, Lifestyle, Innovation & Corporate Development,...

BRIEF-‍Mitsui & Co, Penske Automotive entered share purchase agreement on Oct 20 - SEC filing

* ‍Mitsui & Co Ltd​ - on Oct 20, ‍Mitsui and Penske Automotive Holdings entered into a share purchase agreement - SEC filing

23 Oct 2017

Mitsui to build BHP desalination plant in Chile

SANTIAGO Japan's Mitsui & Co plans to build a desalination plant for BHP Billiton Plc's Spence copper mine in Chile, it said on Thurday.

12 Oct 2017

Fitch Affirms Penske's IDR at 'BBB+' Following Peer Review; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, October 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and unsecured debt rating of Penske Truck Leasing Co., L.P. and its subsidiaries (collectively, Penske) at 'BBB+', following the completion of its fleet leasing peer review, which includes four publicly rated firms. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDR AND SENI

10 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Mitsui & Co Ltd enters dairy business in Indonesia- Nikkei

* Mitsui & Co Ltd enters dairy business in Indonesia, will initially invest $50 million in farm & processing capacity to integrate operations Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2wynIMW) Further company coverage:

20 Sep 2017

Russia's Gazprom, Mitsui sign LNG cooperation agreement

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia Gazprom , Russia's biggest natural gas producer, and Japanese trading firm Mitsui & Co have signed a liquefied natural gas (LNG) cooperation agreement, the Russian energy giant said on Thursday.

07 Sep 2017

Mitsui, Cobra in talks with BHP over desalination plant - sources

SANTIAGO A consortium made up of Mitsui & Co and Grupo Cobra is in exclusive talks with BHP Billiton Plc to build an $800 million desalination plant at its Spence copper mine in Chile, two sources with knowledge of the process told Reuters this week.

10 Aug 2017
