Mitsui & Co Ltd (8031.T)

BRIEF-Mitsui & Co, Penske Automotive entered share purchase agreement on Oct 20 - SEC filing
* Mitsui & Co Ltd - on Oct 20, Mitsui and Penske Automotive Holdings entered into a share purchase agreement - SEC filing
Mitsui to build BHP desalination plant in Chile
SANTIAGO Japan's Mitsui & Co plans to build a desalination plant for BHP Billiton Plc's Spence copper mine in Chile, it said on Thurday.
Fitch Affirms Penske's IDR at 'BBB+' Following Peer Review; Outlook Stable
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, October 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and unsecured debt rating of Penske Truck Leasing Co., L.P. and its subsidiaries (collectively, Penske) at 'BBB+', following the completion of its fleet leasing peer review, which includes four publicly rated firms. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDR AND SENI
BRIEF-Mitsui & Co Ltd enters dairy business in Indonesia- Nikkei
* Mitsui & Co Ltd enters dairy business in Indonesia, will initially invest $50 million in farm & processing capacity to integrate operations Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2wynIMW) Further company coverage:
Maersk sells oil tankers to owner, opening door to Mitsui
COPENHAGEN A.P. Moller-Maersk has agreed a $1.71 billion (1.3 billion pounds) deal to sell its oil tanker division to its controlling shareholder, who in turn will enter an ownership consortium with Japan's Mitsui & Co.
Russia's Gazprom, Mitsui sign LNG cooperation agreement
VLADIVOSTOK, Russia Gazprom , Russia's biggest natural gas producer, and Japanese trading firm Mitsui & Co have signed a liquefied natural gas (LNG) cooperation agreement, the Russian energy giant said on Thursday.
Mitsui, Cobra in talks with BHP over desalination plant - sources
SANTIAGO A consortium made up of Mitsui & Co and Grupo Cobra is in exclusive talks with BHP Billiton Plc to build an $800 million desalination plant at its Spence copper mine in Chile, two sources with knowledge of the process told Reuters this week.