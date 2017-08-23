Edition:
United Kingdom

Tokyo Electron Ltd (8035.T)

8035.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

19,245JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥65 (+0.34%)
Prev Close
¥19,180
Open
¥19,180
Day's High
¥19,250
Day's Low
¥18,920
Volume
1,338,500
Avg. Vol
1,250,650
52-wk High
¥19,250
52-wk Low
¥8,733

Chart for

About

Tokyo Electron Limited is a company mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of electronic products for industrial uses. The Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment segment is engaged in the provision of coaters and developers for wafer processing, plasma etching equipment, thermal processing systems and others. The Flat-panel... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.11
Market Cap(Mil.): ¥2,812,716.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 165.21
Dividend: 256.00
Yield (%): 2.07

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.45 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 19.95 10.90
ROE: -- 22.18 14.09

Latest News about 8035.T

BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment from Tokyo Electron

* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$1.36 billion ($44.92 million)

23 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Tokyo Electron will double production capacity for etch systems- Nikkei

* Tokyo electron will double production capacity for etch systems used to make semiconductors by fiscal 2019

18 Jul 2017

BRIEF-TSMC orders equipment from Tokyo Electron, ASML Systems

July 18 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd

18 Jul 2017

BRIEF-TSMC and Nanjing unit order equipment from Tokyo Electron, Applied Materials, ASML

July 14 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd

14 Jul 2017

Nikkei ends flat; tech gains offset weakness in financials

* Banking stocks fall on lower U.S. yields after Yellen comments

13 Jul 2017

Nikkei edges up as markets ponder Yellen comments; tech shares rise

* Investors look to small caps when Nikkei volatility is low - analyst

13 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Taiwan's UMC orders machinery equipment from Tokyo Electron

* Says it orders machinery equipment worth T$503.7 million ($16.80 million) from Tokyo Electron Ltd

22 May 2017

BRIEF- R&I affirms Tokyo Electron's rating at "AA-" and announces stable outlook -R&I

* Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "AA-" -R&I

19 May 2017

BRIEF-Tokyo Electron buys 12.3 pct stake in Hana Materials

* Says Tokyo Electron has acquired 12.3 percent stake in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 12.3 percent from 0

11 May 2017

BRIEF-AU Optronics orders machinery equipment from Shibaura Mechatronics, Tokyo Electron

* Says it orders machinery equipment worth T$1.4 billion ($46.28 million)

09 May 2017
» More 8035.T News

Earnings vs. Estimates