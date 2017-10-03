Edition:
Sumitomo Corp (8053.T)

8053.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

1,648JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥32 (+2.01%)
Prev Close
¥1,616
Open
¥1,616
Day's High
¥1,650
Day's Low
¥1,614
Volume
4,687,600
Avg. Vol
3,229,887
52-wk High
¥1,660
52-wk Low
¥1,175

Chart for

About

Sumitomo Corporation is an integrated trading company. The Company is engaged in trading a range of goods and commodities, and in various business activities. It operates through five business segments: Metal Products, which includes various metal products, such as steel products and non-ferrous metal products; Transportation &... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.78
Market Cap(Mil.): ¥1,977,203.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,250.60
Dividend: 25.00
Yield (%): 3.16

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 8.78 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.39 10.90
ROE: -- 11.37 14.09

Latest News about 8053.T

BRIEF-SUMITOMO MAKES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN PIEDMONT ANIMAL HEALTH

* SUMITOMO CORPORATION MAKES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN PIEDMONT ANIMAL HEALTH

03 Oct 2017

TOKYO Taiwanese electric scooter maker Gogoro plans to enter Japan and offer its battery sharing infrastructure to automakers in the country, a top Gogoro official said, apart from competing in the two-wheeler market dominated by giants including Honda Motor Co.

28 Sep 2017

TOKYO, Sept 28 Taiwanese electric scooter maker Gogoro plans to enter Japan and offer its battery sharing infrastructure to automakers in the country, a top Gogoro official said, apart from competing in the two-wheeler market dominated by giants including Honda Motor Co.

28 Sep 2017

Taiwanese electric scooter maker Gogoro raises $300 million

Taiwan's Gogoro said it raised $300 million from investors including Singapore's Temasek and Japan's Sumitomo Corporation, helping it further expand the market of its electric scooters with battery swapping technology in Europe.

20 Sep 2017

Sept 20 Taiwan's Gogoro said it raised $300 million from investors including Singapore's Temasek and Japan's Sumitomo Corporation, helping it further expand the market of its electric scooters with battery swapping technology in Europe.

20 Sep 2017

SYDNEY Glencore on Monday said it was looking to sell a second Australian coal mine, part of the Swiss-based resource giant's rethink on how it deploys capital as its reins in debt and commodities prices rise.

29 Aug 2017

Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

Aug 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:

28 Aug 2017

SYDNEY Glencore on Monday said it was looking to sell a second Australian coal mine, part of the Swiss-based resource giant's rethink on how it deploys capital as its reins in debt and commodities prices rise.

28 Aug 2017

UPDATE 2-Glencore puts 2nd coal mine on block amid corporate rethink

* Glencore, minority partners eye sale of Australia coal mine

28 Aug 2017

Glencore says it plans to sell its Rolleston coal mine in Australia

SYDNEY, Aug 28 Miner Glencore PLC said on Monday it has launched a sale process for the Rolleston thermal coal mine in Australia together with its joint venture partners, Japanese trading houses Itochu Corp and Sumitomo Corp.

28 Aug 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates