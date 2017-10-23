Mitsubishi Corp (8058.T)
2,648JPY
2:59am BST
¥40 (+1.55%)
¥2,608
¥2,610
¥2,649
¥2,610
3,200,400
4,237,384
¥2,706
¥2,190
About
Overall
|Beta:
|0.89
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥4,150,101.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,590.08
|Dividend:
|40.00
|Yield (%):
|3.07
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|8.78
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.39
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|11.37
|14.09
BRIEF-Digital Realty and Mitsubishi Corp announce joint venture in Japan
* Digital Realty and Mitsubishi Corporation announce joint venture in Japan
Japan's Mitsubishi, U.S. partner to invest $1.8 billion in data centers: media
TOKYO Japanese trading house Mitsubishi Corp plans to set up a joint venture with U.S. data center operator Digital Realty Trust and build around 10 data centers in Japan by 2022 for 200 billion yen ($1.8 billion), the Nikkei said on Saturday.
BRIEF-Century Properties Group says Unit & Mitsubishi Corp signed memorandum of agreement with Megawide Construction Corp
* Unit Phirst Park Homes with Mitsubishi Corporation signed memorandum of agreement with Megawide Construction Corp
China-backed Yancoal Australia exercises option to up stake in coal mine
China-backed coal miner Yancoal Australia Ltd said on Wednesday it had exercised its option to buy a 29 percent stake in the Warkworth operation from Japan's Mitsubishi Corp for $230 million(171.07 million pounds).
