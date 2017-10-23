Mitsubishi Corp (8058.T)

BRIEF-Digital Realty and Mitsubishi Corp announce joint venture in Japan * Digital Realty and Mitsubishi Corporation announce joint venture in Japan

Japan's Mitsubishi, U.S. partner to invest $1.8 billion in data centers: media TOKYO Japanese trading house Mitsubishi Corp plans to set up a joint venture with U.S. data center operator Digital Realty Trust and build around 10 data centers in Japan by 2022 for 200 billion yen ($1.8 billion), the Nikkei said on Saturday.

Renault expects electric cars and emerging markets to boost sales PARIS French carmaker Renault expects a first-mover advantage in electric cars and a wider range of vehicles for emerging markets to help it deliver a 44 percent sales increase by 2022.

BRIEF-Century Properties Group says Unit & Mitsubishi Corp signed memorandum of agreement with Megawide Construction Corp * Unit Phirst Park Homes with Mitsubishi Corporation signed memorandum of agreement with Megawide Construction Corp

BRIEF-Shell to seek sale of stake in $1.4 bln wind farm - Bloomberg * Shell to seek sale of stake in $1.4 billion wind farm - Bloomberg, citing sources

China-backed Yancoal Australia exercises option to up stake in coal mine China-backed coal miner Yancoal Australia Ltd said on Wednesday it had exercised its option to buy a 29 percent stake in the Warkworth operation from Japan's Mitsubishi Corp for $230 million(171.07 million pounds).

