Mitsubishi Corp (8058.T)

8058.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

2,648JPY
2:59am BST
Change (% chg)

¥40 (+1.55%)
Prev Close
¥2,608
Open
¥2,610
Day's High
¥2,649
Day's Low
¥2,610
Volume
3,200,400
Avg. Vol
4,237,384
52-wk High
¥2,706
52-wk Low
¥2,190

Mitsubishi Corporation manufactures and markets a range of products, including energy, metals, machinery, chemicals and living essentials. The Company's segments include Global Environmental & Infrastructure Business Group, which conducts infrastructure projects and related trading operations; Industrial Finance, Logistics &... (more)

Beta: 0.89
Market Cap(Mil.): ¥4,150,101.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,590.08
Dividend: 40.00
Yield (%): 3.07

P/E (TTM): -- 8.78 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.39 10.90
ROE: -- 11.37 14.09

BRIEF-Digital Realty and Mitsubishi Corp announce joint venture in Japan

* Digital Realty and Mitsubishi Corporation announce joint venture in Japan

23 Oct 2017

Renault expects electric cars and emerging markets to boost sales

PARIS French carmaker Renault expects a first-mover advantage in electric cars and a wider range of vehicles for emerging markets to help it deliver a 44 percent sales increase by 2022.

06 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Century Properties Group says Unit & Mitsubishi Corp signed memorandum of agreement with Megawide Construction Corp

* Unit Phirst Park Homes with Mitsubishi Corporation signed memorandum of agreement with Megawide Construction Corp

04 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Shell to seek sale of stake in $1.4 bln wind farm - Bloomberg

* Shell to seek sale of stake in $1.4 billion wind farm - Bloomberg, citing sources

02 Oct 2017

China-backed Yancoal Australia exercises option to up stake in coal mine

China-backed coal miner Yancoal Australia Ltd said on Wednesday it had exercised its option to buy a 29 percent stake in the Warkworth operation from Japan's Mitsubishi Corp for $230 million(171.07 million pounds).

27 Sep 2017

