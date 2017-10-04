Aeon Co Ltd (8267.T)
1,731JPY
7:00am BST
¥-2 (-0.12%)
¥1,733
¥1,730
¥1,734
¥1,720
2,202,800
2,235,616
¥1,764
¥1,403
About
Overall
|Beta:
|0.70
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥1,474,860.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|871.92
|Dividend:
|15.00
|Yield (%):
|1.77
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|63.43
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|13.92
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.46
|14.09
UPDATE 2-Japan's Aeon planning further price cuts as restructuring boosts profit
TOKYO, Oct 4 Aeon Co Ltd, Japan's largest retailer by sales, plans further price cuts as restructuring at its struggling general merchandising stores helped drive first half profits to an 11-year high.
Japan's Aeon lifts full-year profit forecast on restructuring boost
TOKYO, Oct 4 Aeon Co Ltd, Japan's largest retailer by sales, upgraded its full-year earnings forecast on Wednesday, helped by restructuring at its struggling general merchandising stores.
BRIEF-Aeon's operating profit likely rose 16 pct for six months ended August - Nikkei
* Aeon's operating profit likely jumped 16 pct on the year to about 84 billion yen ($750 million) for the six months ended August - Nikkei
UPDATE 2-Japan's July consumer prices rise for 7th straight month
* Retail giant Aeon announces price cuts (Adds analyst quotes, detail)
BRIEF-AEON CO M's qtrly profit attributable 25.3 mln rgt
* Year ago revenue 974.8 million rgt; year ago profit attributable 19.1 million rgt Source text (http://bit.ly/2v8XEXU) Further company coverage:
Japan's Aeon posts higher first quarter profit on restructuring boost
TOKYO Aeon Co Ltd , Japan's largest retailer by sales, on Wednesday reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, as its restructuring efforts helped to improve performance at its struggling general merchandising stores.
UPDATE 2-Japan's Aeon posts higher Q1 profit on restructuring boost
* Operating profit forecast for current fiscal year unchanged (Adds executive comment, shares, context)
Japan's Aeon Q1 profit jumps 11.4 pct, beats estimates
TOKYO, July 5 Aeon Co Ltd, Japan's largest retailer by sales, on Wednesday reported a 11.4 percent rise in first-quarter profit, beating estimates, boosted by improved performance at its struggling general merchandising stores.