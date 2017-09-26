Resona Holdings Inc (8308.T)
593JPY
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Resona Holdings, Inc. is a Japan-based holding company. Through its subsidiaries and associated companies, the Company is engaged in the provision of financial services, including banking, trust operations and credit card services. The Company operates in three business segments. The Individual segment focuses on the provision... (more)
|Beta:
|1.19
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥1,341,249.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|2,324.12
|Dividend:
|10.00
|Yield (%):
|3.29
|P/E (TTM):
|EPS (TTM):
|ROI:
|ROE:
BRIEF-Resona Holdings says business integration between Minato Bank, Kansai Urban Banking and Kinki Osaka Bank
* Says the six companies, Resona Holdings Inc (Resona Holdings), Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (SMFG), Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC), Minato Bank Ltd(Minato), Kansai Urban Banking Corporation (Kansai Urban), and The Kinki Osaka Bank Ltd (Kinki Osaka) have respectively resolved to implement a business integration of the three banks, Minato, Kansai Urban and Kinki Osaka, and executed a business integration agreement
BRIEF-Resona Holdings sets transaction date for full acquisition of Singapore firm AFC Merchant Bank on July 31
* Says co's unit Resona Bank will fully acquire AFC Merchant Bank(Asean Finance Corporation Limited) on July 31