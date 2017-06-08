Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc (8309.T)
8309.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
4,317JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥43 (+1.01%)
Prev Close
¥4,274
Open
¥4,274
Day's High
¥4,317
Day's Low
¥4,253
Volume
1,355,400
Avg. Vol
1,455,078
52-wk High
¥4,644
52-wk Low
¥3,222
About
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries and associated companies, the Company is involved in the operation of various business activities, including trust services, banking, investment management operations, investment advisory and agency business, research operations, consulting... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.63
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥1,616,434.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|390.35
|Dividend:
|65.00
|Yield (%):
|3.14
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.02
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|0.00
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.85
|14.09
MOVES-Japan's SuMi Trust appoints two execs to its London office
June 8 Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group, Japan's largest asset manager, appointed Akimichi Oi and Kota Murakami to boost its investment management business.