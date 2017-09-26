Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (8316.T)

BRIEF-Resona Holdings says business integration between Minato Bank, Kansai Urban Banking and Kinki Osaka Bank * Says the six companies, Resona Holdings Inc (Resona Holdings), Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (SMFG), Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC), Minato Bank Ltd(Minato), Kansai Urban Banking Corporation (Kansai Urban), and The Kinki Osaka Bank Ltd (Kinki Osaka) have respectively resolved to implement a business integration of the three banks, Minato, Kansai Urban and Kinki Osaka, and executed a business integration agreement

BRIEF-Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and Yahoo Japan forming a JV- Nikkei‍​ * Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and Yahoo Japan are forming a joint venture - Nikkei‍​

SMFG Q1 net profit up 31 pct y/y, helped by equity holding sale TOKYO, July 31 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG) on Monday said net profit jumped 31 percent for its first quarter, helped by gains from part of its holdings in corporate clients' shares.

Japan's SMFG, preparing for Brexit, to make Frankfurt EU base - Nikkei TOKYO Japanese lender Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc will make Frankfurt its new European headquarters as it prepares for Britain's exit from the European Union in 2019, the Nikkei business daily reported on Saturday.

Takata to file for bankruptcy Monday, SMFG to provide bridge loan: sources TOKYO Takata Corp will seek bankruptcy protection from creditors on Monday, two sources said, as the Japanese company faces billions of dollars in liabilities stemming from the biggest recall in automotive history.

